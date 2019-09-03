Pakistan Govt allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Pakistan has allowed the import of life-saving medicines from India in order to provide relief to patients amid bilateral tensions with New Delhi over the revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the export of medicines to India was also allowed. The permissions were granted by the Pakistan Ministry of Commerce on Monday, which also issued a statutory regulatory order in this regard, Geo News reported. Pakistan upped the ante against India ever since Parliament withdrew special category status to Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of its Constitution.