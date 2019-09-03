Police trek 12 km carrying injured Maoist to hospital

The Chhattisgarh police in an exceptional act has trekked around 12 kilometers through dense forest carrying an injured Maoist leader. The cops belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG)carried Madkam Hidma, a commander of Maoists to hospital.

The incident took place in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh on Sunday. Madkam Hidma, an expert in handling Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was carrying Rs.5 lakhs reward on his head by the government. Around 10 cases are registered against him for attacks on security forces.

Hidma the leader of Malangir Area Committee of Maoists fell into the spike hole while he was escaping from a search party of police. He took shelter in the nearby village and was undergoing naturopathy treatment.

The police personnels decided to carry him on cot as he was not able to walk. The team carried him for 12 km crossing rivers,forest and tough terrains.