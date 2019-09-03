Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh nd the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to Work Together. Here is All You Need to Know

The people who oppose BJP and RSS have always loved to paint the saffron organization as ‘anti-Muslim’. In a major jolt to such attempts, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JuH) have agreed to work jointly to promote harmony and accord in the country. This was announced by the functionaries of both organizations.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met the chief of JuH, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani and both of them had reached an agreement to make a plan to create bonhomie between their communities.

It is reported that during the meeting that lasted over an hour, Bhagwat has reportedly assured Madani that Muslims in India have nothing to fear and that the Sangh’s ideology does not perceive them as different from Hindus.

This RSS-JuH meeting comes ahead of the Sangh’s upcoming Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) in Rajasthan’s Pushkar next week.