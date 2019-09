Pandalam Royal family came down heavily on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The chief minister was in a hurry to implement the Supreme Court verdict in Sabarimala, said Sasikumara Varma.

The government of Kerala adopted the stand of seeing Hindus of Kerala and India as their enemies, he said.

If he goes on to execute the verdict in Sabarimala, then Pinarayi Vijayan would be the last communist chief minister in the history of India.