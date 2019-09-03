SHOCKING! Man makes a Facebook Post that Exhorts to Kill RSS Actvisits.

The Internet often becomes a place where people of contrasting faith and political bias lock horns. But even amidst all that verbal conflicts, most people keep a self restrain on themselves and don’t cross the limits while arguing. But here is an instance of someone just breaking all possible limits of self restrain and coming out with an outrageous Facebook post.

This man suggests that the heads of RSS activists must be chopped for the Muslim community to be saved.

“Hide, attack and chop off the head of each RSS activist. Then the Muslim community will be saved,” says the man in his Fb post.

We are not sure when was this post made. Although we visited his profile we couldn’t find it there. It is possible that he had deleted the post or his post can only be viewed by his friends alone.