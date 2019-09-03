Singer Lata Mangeshkar finally reacts to viral sensation Ranu Mondal

Recently Ranu Mondal sang her way to fame with Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ from penury and anonymity. The song was recorded and went viral and the rest what they say is history. Now singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has also recorded two songs with the lady.

When Lata Mangeshkar was informed about Ranu Mondal, this is what she had to say.

“Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate),” said Asia’s Nightingale

“But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishore da’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last,” Lata Mangeshkar added.

Lata Mangeshkar also pointed out that there are many talented singers who voices are songs beautifully on various reality shows. “So many children sing my songs beautifully. But how many of them are remembered after the first flush of success? I only know of Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal,” the legendary singer pointed out.