Prime Minister Narendra Modi once used to sell tea in a stall in Gujarat’s Vadnagarhis and this stall is all set to be converted into a tourist spot. The tourism ministry has decided to revamp the stall in which Modi used to sell tea during his younger days.

State Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel visited Narendra Modi’s hometown and has fixed the places which can be developed to promote tourism. Here is the stall where Modi sold tea.