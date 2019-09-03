Viral singer Ranu Mondal records reprised version of ‘Aashiqui Mein Teri’ with Himesh Reshammiya : Watch Video

After recording Teri Meri Kahani and Aadat for his next, Happy Hardy and Heer, Himesh has now recorded Ranu Mondal’s third song which is a reprised version of famous 36 China Town’s ‘Aashiqui Mein Teri’.

Reshammiya shared a short clip of Ranu recording her third song alongside him. He wrote, “Production of the song is in progress, this is just a scratch, thank you, dear people, of the globe, for bringing this unadulterated smile on Ranu ji s face, her versatility and confidence is growing with each song. The recreation of Aashiqui Mein Teri from happy hardy and heer is a proof. Lots of love, wishing all of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”