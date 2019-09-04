Actor’s wife files for divorce after alleged domestic violence

Popular Pakistani actor and singer Mohsin Abbas’s wife has approached family court demanding divorce. Fatima Sohail demanded divorce raising domestic violence as a cause.

Fatima Sohail the wife of Mohsin Abbas accused that her husband tortured her and threatened her. She also alleged that he has an affair with another woman. She pleaded the court to provide her divorce as she did not want to live with him.

Fatima has shocked the social media by revealing on Facebook that she has been subjected to domestic violence and abuse. Police has registered a case against Mohsin for physically assaulting Fatima.

The police on August 27 submitted a report on court in which the police has claimed that breach of trust and demanding money could not be proved. But there is evidence that Mohsin has threatened his wife.