At least 19 killed in firecracker factory blast

At least 19 people had lost their lives and 15 others injured in a blast which took place in firecracker factory.It is feared that many were trapped in the three-storey building in which the factory worked. The blast took place in a firecracker factory in Batala, in Gurdaspur in Punjab on today at 4 pm.

Saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to an explosion at a firecracker factory in Batala, Punjab. Condolences to bereaved families impacted by this tragedy and wishing an early recovery to those injured #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 4, 2019

The blast was so huge that around three to four nearby buildings had also collapsed and even smashed window panes of buildings that were up to 1 kilometer away. A car and bike was also destroyed in the blast.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an explosion in a firecracker factory in Gurdaspur, Punjab today. My condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for speedy recovery of the injured. #Gurdaspur #Batala #PunjabFire — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 4, 2019

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for the rescue operation.

President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab CM has expressed their condolence in the accident.

Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 4, 2019

