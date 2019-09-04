Latest NewsIndia

At least 19 killed in firecracker factory blast

Sep 4, 2019, 07:35 pm IST
At least 19 people had lost their lives and 15 others injured in a blast which took place in firecracker factory.It is feared that many were trapped in the three-storey building in which the factory worked. The blast took place in a firecracker factory in Batala, in Gurdaspur in Punjab on today at 4 pm.

The blast was so huge that around three to four nearby buildings had also collapsed and even smashed window panes of buildings that were up to 1 kilometer away. A car and bike was also destroyed in the blast.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for the rescue operation.

President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab CM has expressed their condolence in the accident.

“Saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to an explosion at a firecracker factory in Batala, Punjab. Condolences to bereaved families impacted by this tragedy and wishing an early recovery to those injured”, President tweeted.

 

