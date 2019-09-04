Famous Actress on Escort Service Poster, Files Complaint

In a shocking piece of news, a poster of an escort service company shows the picture of Bengali Television actress Brishti Roy. What is worse is that actress has been getting frequent calls as people are enquiring about her ‘rate’ and other details of escort service. Brishti was clueless for a while and it took her some time to realize what was going on,

There are posters offering escort services in many parts of Kolkata with her name, picture, and mobile number.

“Are you unhappy? Are you unable to sleep at night? Does your wife not stay with you? Don’t worry, just call me and come over. I am Brishti Roy. You can also earn up to Rs 10,000 and 20,000,” says the poster in Bengali(as reported by an online media).

Brishti said it was one of her friends who took the photo of the poster involving her and shared it with her. All the people who called her told her that they had got her number and details from the posters.

People are using filthy language, calling me names and using slang words. Their language makes me feel nauseated,” she said. It was the photo she had put in Whatsapp and Facebook that the culprits had used in the poster.

It has become so easy to malign a girl these days. That’s why I will fight till the culprits are nabbed,” she added.

The actress has already filed a complaint and the police are investigating the matter.

Brishti Roy is known best for her appearances in serials like “Bou Kotha Kao,” “Tomay Amay Mile,” “Subarnalata,” “Bhoomikanya,” and “Mahapeeth Tarapeeth”.