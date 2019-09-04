Forex Market: Indian rupee rebounds

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has rebounded from losses in the early hours of trade today. The Indian rupee gained by 19 paise to reach at 72.20 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 72.20 gaining around 19 paise against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee settled trading against the US dollar on Tuesday ar 72.39. The Indian rupee has slipped 97 paise against US dollar on Tuesday.

The main reason of the upward rally of the Indian rupee is the weakening of US dollar in the global markets. The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US dollar’s strength against the basket of six currency has fell 0.08% to 98.92.