‘I was grown up in India but Pakistan is my home’, says Bollywood singer’s son

Azaan Sami, son of Pakistani singer-composer Adnan Sami who is an Indian citizen now calls Pakistan his home. Adnan Sami,has quit his Pakistan citizenship and opted Indian citizenship.

“The reason I have never really spoken about it before is because he is my father. I love him and respect him. He has made certain decisions of where he wants to live and which country he chooses to call home, and I respect that. What I choose to call home now is my choice and I chose to work in Pakistan”, said Azaan Sami, a music composer said in an interview given to BBC.

“I have amazing friends there in India. I have lived a lot of my life there — my teen years particularly, but Pakistan is my home. I have grown up there but I feel like the industry in Pakistan is my family. There is immense pride for me, and hope and ambition, that I contribute to an industry which I call home,” he added.

Azaan is Adnan Sami’s son from the singer’s first wife, Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar.

Adnan Sami, born in England to Pakistani parents. In 2015, he submitted a request for Indian citizenship, which came into effect on January 1, 2016. He has since generated controversy for his statements around India-Pakistan tensions.