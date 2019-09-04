Indian High Commission targeted: Kashmir protests by pakistanis get ugly again in London; Video

The protest by the Pakistanis residing in London on Jammu and Kashmir turned violent again. The protest held before the Indian High Commission office in London on Tuesday turned violent and ugly. The protesters caused damage to Indian High Commission building.

“Another violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London today, 3 September 2019. Damage caused to the premises”, the Indian High Commission tweeted.

This is the second time that the Indian High Commission office is targeted. Earlier on August 15 also there occurred violent protest before the office. The Independence Day celebration were disrupted as the protestors pelted stone and rotten eggs on the building.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the attack. ” I utterly condemns this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceUk to take action”, he tweeted.

London police has arrested four people in connection with incident.

The Pakistani people are people are protesting against Indian government raising the demand to free Jammu and Kashmir. The protest become heated after the Indian government decided to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.