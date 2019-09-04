‘Listen to Manmohan Singh’s warning on economy’ Shiv Sena advices BJP

Shiv Sena the major partner of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has advised BJP that to listen to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s warning. Shiv Sena on a editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ has raised their advice to the NDA government.

“National interest lies in listening to Manmohan Singh’s advice. There should be no politics around the economic slowdown. Kashmir and economic slowdown are two different issues. The economy is in doldrums.”

“A sane man like Manmohan has said that no politics should be played around this slowdown. We should take the help of experts and overcome it. It is time we heard his advice,” Sena added.

On Sunday, Manmohan Singh had called the state of the economy “deeply worrying”, and said the last quarter’s GDP growth rate of 5 per cent signals that “we are in the midst of a prolonged slowdown”.

However, on Tuesday the government rebuffed Singh’s criticism and said it does not subscribe to his analysis as India has now become the world’s fifth-largest economy from 11th during his time.