‘Netflix is defaming Hindus and India’, files police complaint

A complaint has been lodged against the the digital streaming platform ‘Netflix’. In the complaint it is acused that Netflix, the US-based online streaming service is “defaming Hindus and India” through shows hosted on its platform.

The complaint has been lodged by Ramesh Solanki, a member of the Shiv Sena IT Cell. he lodged complaint at LT Marg police station in Mumbai.

In his complaint Solanki has cited examples of series like ”Sacred Games”, ”Laila” and ”Ghoul”, along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse Netflix of trying to “paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally.” “Almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level. It is with deep-rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light,” Solanki has stated in his complaint.

Mumbai: Ramesh Solanki, a member of Shiv Sena IT Cell has filed a complaint at LT Marg police station against Netflix "for defaming Hindus and India". pic.twitter.com/BPDxsBHZz2 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

Solanki has urged the police to “take necessary legal action” against Netflix for “hurting Hindu sentiments.” A copy of the complaint has also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police.