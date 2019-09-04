Latest NewsIndia

‘Netflix is defaming Hindus and India’, files police complaint

Sep 4, 2019, 04:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

A complaint has been lodged against the the digital streaming platform ‘Netflix’. In the complaint it is acused that Netflix, the US-based online streaming service is “defaming Hindus and India” through shows hosted on its platform.

The complaint has been lodged by Ramesh Solanki, a member of the Shiv Sena IT Cell. he lodged complaint at LT Marg police station in Mumbai.

In his complaint Solanki has cited examples of series like ”Sacred Games”, ”Laila” and ”Ghoul”, along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse Netflix of trying to “paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally.” “Almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level. It is with deep-rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light,” Solanki has stated in his complaint.

Solanki has urged the police to “take necessary legal action” against Netflix for “hurting Hindu sentiments.”  A copy of the complaint has also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close