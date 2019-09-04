Netizens creative over ‘ New Motor Vehicles Act’: See trolls

The ‘New Motor Vehicles Act’ has come into force from September 1. The new act has Under the new law the fines for traffic offences has increased many folds. The new law imposes stricter penalties for traffic offenses like drunk driving, unauthorized use of vehicles, unauthorized use of driving licenses, disobeying traffic laws, not wearing seat belts, and not wearing helmets etc.
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, to amend the Motor Vehicles Act 1998 was passed by Lok Sabha. But this has ignited the creativity of netizens. The social media is having a flood of memes and trolls on the new rule.
See the Trolls:
Rs 23,000 for a single violation.
1.Before paying challan
2.After paying challan pic.twitter.com/t722MjLp3i
— The.Indian.Soul ?? (@TheIndianSoull) September 3, 2019
me looking at challan – pic.twitter.com/ROGARY1lqp
— ??vam (@Oye_Protein) September 3, 2019
Rs 23,000 for a single violation.
1. Before challan
2. After challan pic.twitter.com/wAEJfzGE9H
— THE MUSE (@Raopnky) September 3, 2019
#NewTrafficRules
1. Before paying challan
2. After paying challan pic.twitter.com/VphLwyqmaW
— ? (@Tablatodd) September 3, 2019
Me trying to avoid challan for lack of money. pic.twitter.com/lRTVrh23Vy
— Piyush Sharma (@misterpiyush) September 3, 2019
Best way to avoid Rs 23,000 challan?
Bhai : pic.twitter.com/cLvrqO9JEN
— lagharvagharamdavadi (@vlvareloaded) September 3, 2019
Me after paying challan.. ???#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/8Bu3HTchNU
— Rex. ? (@scrappy_36) September 4, 2019
Next time when i pay traffic challan.
Entire society : pic.twitter.com/cVLQ8lNXUJ
— funnyleone LLB (@funnyleone) September 4, 2019
Hey, What is up guys?
This is NGPCTYPOLICE.
And , this is –
" #MotorVehiclesAct2019 : Impressions ! "
You break the traffic rules,
& you are issued with a hefty challan (ticket).
So, Follow Rules, Drive Safe.
And Peace.
cc @MKBHD#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/wyOa9NKrp5
— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 3, 2019
Scooty challan @23000 by @gurgaonpolice , Bike challan @22000 by @jhajjarpolice
You need more evidence of new #MotorVehiclesAct2019 ????
Follow traffic rules #TrafficRules pic.twitter.com/3VSwnD6X15
— Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) September 3, 2019
#NewTrafficRules before and after challan pic.twitter.com/NxnpbB09TN
— gajender (@gajender00) September 3, 2019
As per #NewTrafficRules, Overtaking from left side is not allowed.?#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/zQGRdrZjSo
— Rajan Shukla (@RajanShukla_) September 3, 2019
Hello @DGPMaharashtra , please look into the serious traffic rules violation committed by Transport Minister @nitin_gadkari ji or are the new rules applicable on ordinary citizens only ? https://t.co/ecKZBLHsiv pic.twitter.com/R63K0ymlQt
— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 3, 2019
Traffic police to commuters:
(after heavy fines announced on traffic rule violations) pic.twitter.com/4ImG68BKuy
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 3, 2019
After the implimentation of New Traffic Rules.
*Bina license vaale nibbe. pic.twitter.com/uKg6SPksJy
— ???™ (@re_shoe_) September 3, 2019
#NewTrafficRules
After paying my chalan fee. pic.twitter.com/xNI77TeW5f
— ? (@Tablatodd) September 3, 2019
When you aren't wearing seatbelts and Traffic police catches you #NewTrafficRules
Traffic police You pic.twitter.com/vlElga7rym
— Shreya (@Hypocrite_420) September 3, 2019
Me driving vehicle without pay heed to new traffic rules ….
Traffic police after catching me : pic.twitter.com/mhyHqj4tk4
— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) September 3, 2019
Me to traffic police:
1.Before new traffic rules
2.After new traffic rules pic.twitter.com/VBxC7LQMOk
— ??Ru?? (7??? ??) (@Shariph19) September 3, 2019
Gurugram Police challans a traffic violator for
Rs23000. Offences : driving without license, without registration certificate,
Without third party insurance,
Violating air pollution, driver without helmet or turban.
Lesson: Follow Traffic Rules. pic.twitter.com/YYAJuHPLNn
— Nitisha (@Nitisha_Kashyap) September 3, 2019
*New Traffic Rules Exists*#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/Zqy59a2VO2
— SarcasticAf (@b_kul25) September 3, 2019
Based on new traffic rules, here comes a new threat from wives:
Saree dila rahe ho ya seat belt hata dun??
?
— Professor™ (@piyush_speaks) September 2, 2019
#NewTrafficRules
after pay of my scotty pept challan
Me: pic.twitter.com/FF3TTfn29G
— Meme vala Londa (@the_lucky420) September 3, 2019
After the implementation of new traffic rules !!!!! pic.twitter.com/mhXyFyethV
— HasnaZarooriHai (@HasnaZaruriHai) September 3, 2019
Post Your Comments