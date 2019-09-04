Latest NewsIndia

Netizens creative over ‘ New Motor Vehicles Act’: See trolls

Sep 4, 2019, 06:37 pm IST
The ‘New Motor Vehicles Act’ has come into force from September 1. The new act has Under the new law the fines for traffic offences has increased many folds. The new law imposes stricter penalties for traffic offenses like drunk driving, unauthorized use of vehicles, unauthorized use of driving licenses, disobeying traffic laws, not wearing seat belts, and not wearing helmets etc.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, to amend the Motor Vehicles Act 1998 was passed by Lok Sabha. But this has ignited the creativity of netizens. The social media is having a flood of memes and trolls on the new rule.

See the Trolls:

 

