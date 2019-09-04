Outrageous! Man Says Population Explosion is the Way to Go Against Sangh, Read this Post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had set a new priority for his administration—controlling the explosive growth in population. He said that if the trend of population explosion goes unchecked it could be detrimental to the efforts to bring people out of poverty. But here is a facebook post from a man from Kerala, who says ‘population explosion is a means of attack against fascist powers’. The screenshot of the post was found in many Facebook groups.

“Making more babies is an anti-fascist move. The reason why Sangh cannot prosper here is that the Hindu population is only 55 percent,” says his Facebook post. (original Fb post below).

We went to his profile to access the original Facebook post but couldn’t find it. It could be deleted or people who are not his friends may not have access to it.