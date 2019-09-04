Sabarimala Women Entry: Former Kerala governor P.Sadasivam reveals his stand

Former Kerala governor P. Sadasivam has revealed his stand on Sabarimala women entry. He on the meet the press conference conducted after stepping out from the post of governor has opened up his position on the controversial issue.

The supreme court verdict on Sabarimala women entry must be implemented. The government is responsible and are obliged to implement the verdict of the apex court.

The former governor also revealed that he has received the reports from government every month and he is satisfied the activities of the Kerala government.

Sadasivam also made it clear that he has sought report from university, psc and government on the university college murder attempt issue and psc rank list issue.