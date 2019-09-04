Stock Market: Benchmark indices ends in green

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended in green. The domestic indices ended in gains on today,

The BSE sensex ended trading at 36,724 points gaining 0.44% or 161 points. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 10,844 gaining 46 points or 0.43%.

Six of 11 sector gauges compiled by National stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Metal index 1.7% gain. Nifty Bank, Private Bank, PSU Bank and Financial Services indices also advanced in the range of 0.6-1% each.

The top gainers on the market were Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, SBI,Vedanta, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Dr.Reddy’s Lab, UPL and NTPC.

The top losers in the market were Maruti,Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Titan, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata motors and IndusInd Bank.