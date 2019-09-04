Villagers attack  9 labourers over suspicion of child-lifting

Around nine labourers were attacked by a group of locals accusing that they were child lifters. The incident took place in Lodipur village in Amethi Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The police has arrested 5 people in connection with the case.

The labourers were taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. Three of them, who sustained serious injuries, have been referred to another hospital for further treatment.

The labourers were returning to their home in a pickup truck after their work and were drunk. They were standing near liquor shop in the area where they entered into an argument with a drunk person. The argument escalated and turned into a fight.

The labourers then tried to take the man along with them in their pickup truck. However, it raised suspicion among the villagers that they were trying to abduct a child,.The rumour quickly spread and a group of villagers gathered and thrashed the nine labourers.