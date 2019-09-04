You Won’t Believe How Much Saaho Collected in 4 days

Prabhas starrer Saaho has not exactly been critic’s favorite. A lot many have complained about the story line of the movie which did not leave the viewers impressed, but none of that has affected the collection of this movie. It seems the visual extravaganza is drawing crowds.

On Release day Saaho had collected Rs 130 crores and Rs 75 Crores in the next day. Now 4 days later, the movie has managed to collect Rs 330 crores worldwide!

Filmed simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and later dubbed in Malayalam, Saaho stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and is written and directed by Sujeeth.