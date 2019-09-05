CPM leader sells book on Article 370: Arrested for inciting riot

The Madhya Pradesh police has arrested a CPM leader in Gwalior for selling a book on Article 370. CITU leader Sheikh Ghani aged 64 was arrested charging inciting riot in Madhya Pradesh. He was charged under IPC section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot).

The book titled ‘Dhara 370-Setu Ya Surang’ priced 10 has articles on abrogation of Article 370. The book was sold at a protest organised by Muslim Adhikar Manch to clean a pond in the city.

The police arrested him after getting a complaint. The book was published by Lokjatan Prakashan based at Bhopal. The book is written by CPM state secretary Jaswinder Singh.

Singh claimed that there is nothing objectionable in the book and it has sold already around 15,000 copies. He also alleged that the police took action after a tweet by BJP state media in-charge Lokendra Parashar.

But Parashar informed that there are several objectionable comments were in the book about Hari Singh, the former king of jammu and Kashmir.