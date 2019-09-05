Fan asks Ileana D’Cruz when did she lose her virginity, Here is what she replied

Bollywood actres Ileana D’Cruz has given a befitting reply to a fan who asked her about her personal life on social media.

The Bollywood actress has interacted with her fans on ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. And on that session a fan has come with a question about her virginity.

During the session one man asked the actress ‘Man … When did you lose your virginity?…..’.

And the actress did not take time to shut his mouth like a boss and replied ” Wow. Nosy, much? What would your mother say/ Tsktsk”.

The actress who recently separated from her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone will be seen in the film ‘Pagalpanti’ directed by Anees Bazmee.