Girl greets Kanhaiya Kumar ‘Jai Shri Ram’,Here is what he replied: Video

A video of former Jawaharlal Nehru University students union leader Kanhaiya Kumar responding to a girl who greeted him ‘Jai Sriram’ has gone viral on internet. The girl questioned the views on the idea of ‘one nation’ of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and he has given a befitting reply for that.

The video shot a function at Mangalore in Karnataka. Kanhaiya Kumar was addressing an event ‘Youth at Crossroads’ organised during the centenary celebration of CPI leader B.V.Kakkilaya.

The girl asked Kanhaiya Kumar to say ‘Jai Hind’ once. To which Kanhaiya Kumar replied ” See, you have said ‘jai Shri Ram’ but where I come from we say ‘Jai Sita-Ram’.

Here is what @kanhaiyakumar said in #Mangalore at #BVKakkilaya @skakkilaya centenary meet when a girl asked him to say JAI SRI RAM. Kanhaiya is so effective and threatens right wing elements because he understands their cultural politics: https://t.co/3rhVoGSH22 — Sugata Srinivasaraju (@sugataraju) August 11, 2019

” The nation is one, there is no doubt in that. But the Constitution that represents the country has more than 300 articles. The Indian Parliament that represents the ‘one nation’ has also tow houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha- and the members elected to these houses are as many as 545.So the ‘oneness’ that we talk about has diversity in it”, replied Kanhaiya Kumar.

” You can say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ or ‘Jai Hanuman’ or whatever you feel like, you have the freedom to do so. And this freedom is given by Constitution. So I would request you to sometimes also hail the constitution as well, which gives you that freedom”, he added.

It's was privilege to listen to @kanhaiyakumar at B.V. Kakkilaya centenary programme in Mangalorehttps://t.co/YtWZS3qjUz pic.twitter.com/LLBh8RGekF — Nidhish Nadil (@Nidhish_nadil) August 10, 2019