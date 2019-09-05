“Google’ to pay $170 million fine for collecting data on kids

Global search engine giant ‘Google’ and its video streaming service ‘Youtube’ has agreed to pay a fine of $.170 million. This fine is paid to settle the charges that Google has collected and shared data from children on its video platform ‘Youtube’, without the consent of parents.

This is the biggest fine amount collected under the Federal law,Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act 1998. The Google has made settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and New York state Attorney General.

The FTC and the New York state Attorney General alleged that Google marketed its video platform, Youtube, to advertisers knowing that many channels were popular among kids. It also alleges that the company tracked the viewing history of children in order to serve them advertisements. And this act violates the online privacy of children.