IMD forecasts heavy rainfall

Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has forecasted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai on today. As per the IMD Palghar, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Raigad are also likely to receive very heavy rainfall on September. As per IMD the intensity of the rain will decrease from Friday.

As per the private weather agency, Skymet, along with Mumbai suburban, Nagpur, Nasik, Pune, Palghar, Raigad and Nandurbar will also receive intermittent rain on today.

Intermittent light to moderate #rain will continue over Santa cruz, Navi Mumbai ,Vasai, Ulhas Nagar, Kalyan, Panvel, Thane and Alibag during next 2-4 hours. Rain may intensify thereafter. Water logging would disrupt the traffic at many places. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 4, 2019

The continuous rain has affected the daily life in Mumbai city. The heavy rain which continued around six hours has paralysed train traffic and road traffic. Two BMC labourers at work has been died.