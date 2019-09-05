Indian Army on high alert as Pak moves over 2,000 troops towards LoC

Pakistan has moved almost a brigade-size force in the Bagh and Kotli sector close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The troops who have been moved are from a peace location and for now have been stationed around 30 kilometres from the Line of Control, Indian Army sources said here.

“At present, they have not been deployed in offensive posturing. However, the Indian Army is closely watching their movements,” the sources informed.

The sources further said that the movement of the Pakistan Army troops has come at a time when it has already activated its terrorist infrastructure and the terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have started recruiting locals and Afghans in a big way.

It added that the troops moved by the Pakistan Army are close to a brigade-size and their numbers would be more than 2000.

The Pakistan Army has moved troops closer to the LoC at a time when Islamabad has been trying to fuel terrorism in the Valley. It has also been attempting to draw international attention and intervention by terming the prevailing situation between the two countries as very tense.