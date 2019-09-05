INX Media Scam: Supreme Court releases verdict on interim bail of P.Chidambaram

Former union finance minister P.Chidambaram has faced huge setback today as his plea for interim bail was declined by the Supreme Court of India.

The apex court has rejected the senior Congress leader’s anticipatory bail application in the money laundering case registered by Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media Scam.

The court pointed out that giving bail to Chidambaram at this stage will affect the investigation of the case.Anticipatory bail is not anyone’s fundamental right. The financial crimes are serious in nature, the court observed.

As the Supreme Court denied bail of Chidambaram the ED can arrest him. Chidambaram is in CBI custody in a case related to INX media scam.