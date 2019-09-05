Kashmiri student beaten by mob,forced to wear woman’s clothes : Watch Video

Kashmiri student, identified as Mir Faiz, was beaten up by a mob in Rajasthan’s Alwar. The video of the assault has gone viral, and shows the victim tied to a pole and dressed in woman’s clothes. A preliminary probe into the matter has revealed that Faiz was attacked on Wednesday at the Neemrana market in Alwar. The crowd which viciously attacked the Kashmiri suspected him of being a “child-lifter”.

A police case has been registered by Faisal, the elder brother of Faiz. In the complaint, he alleged that three youths forced Faiz to sit on their bike and then took him to an isolated place. They threatened him to wear the woman’s clothes and walk into the Neemrana market.