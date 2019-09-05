Kiara Advani’ trolled after her new outfit

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been trolled by social media over her outfit.

The actress on her social media page has shared a photo of her wearing an off-shoulder bright yellow feathery long dress. And this dress has ignited the creativity of the netizens. The fans and netizens started comparing the dress with Maggi Noodles.

On workside the actress’s last film released ‘Kabir Singh’ was one of the biggest blockbusters in this year. The film was a remake of Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy’ . The actress will next be seen in the movie ‘Good News’ along Akshay kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will be released on next year.