Man sets jeep on fire on road for ‘Tik Tok’ video: Video

A man has been arrested by police for setting fire a jeep for ‘Tik Tok’ video. Indrajeet Jadeja, a man from Rajkot in Gujarat has been arrested by the police for setting fire on his modified jeep on a busy road. The act was recorded by his friends and it has become viral on social media after it has been shared on social media.

He has done this in front of a fire station. He throws a matchstick inside the vehicle and the jeep instantly catches fire.

The police has arrested him.As per police Jadeja runs a rented shop. The police interrogating him to find out the motive behind his act.