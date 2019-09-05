‘Milma’ recommends for price hike for milk

Milma Federation, the apex society of milk producers society in Kerala has recommended the government to increase the price of milk in the state. The federation informed the state government that a price hike is inevitable.

Milma has recommended to increase Rs.5 to 7 per litre. This is based on the findings of a committee report designated to study the price hike. Although milk can increase the price of milk it done usually after consulting with the government. The final decision will be declared on Friday after the discussion with the minister.

Milma increased the price of milk in 2017.Milma management informed that after the floods the milk production in the state has decreased by almost 1 lakh litres. Now the federation is buying around 3.60 lakh litres mil from other states.