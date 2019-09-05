Shahrukh Khan among four arrested for stealing mobile phones

The Noida police has arrested Shahrukh Khan and other three for stealing mobile phones.

Shahrukh Khan aged 23 is a Tik Tok celebrity with more than 40,000 followers in the video sharing app. Khan, who works as a driver in Dubai is famous for making Tik Tok videos and his dance was quite well-known in the app. He was arrested on Wednesday. The police has also seized 4 stolen mobile phones.

The police informed that the men used motorbikes to steal mobile phones. Two men would steal mobile phones from the people and the other two would watch to make sure that police would not come back them. The police has found out that they carried out 6 robberies in Gautam Buddha nagar.