Son of former President dies of heart attack

Son of former Egyptian President Mursi dies of heart attack.The youngest son of deceased ex-president Mohammed Mursi died on Wednesday night of a heart attack in Cairo, a family lawyer said.

Abdallah Mursi, 25, suffered the fatal cardiac arrest while at the wheel of his car, Abdel Moneim Abdel Maqsoud told AFP.

“A friend who was with him was able to stop the car and take him to hospital”, said the lawyer, adding that Abdallah Mursi’s funeral was set to take place on Thursday.

Mohammed Mursi – who as Egypt’s first freely elected president headed an administration loyal to the now banned Muslim Brotherhood until he was deposed by the military in 2013 – died in court on June 17.

The military overthrow of Mursi was led by Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, who ascended to the presidency in 2014 polls, before securing an official 97 percent in elections last year.

Mohammed Mursi, 67, collapsed during a court session in Cairo, some six years after his ouster and imprisonment.