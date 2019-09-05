Supreme Court issues verdict on Yechury’s plea to shift Tarigami from Srinagar: Details inside

The Supreme Court has today ordered to shift CPM central committee member Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami to New Delhi. Tarigami is under house arrest in Srinagar in Kashmir.

The apex court today ordered to shift the siling CPM leader to AIIMS in Delhi. The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, S.S.Bobde and S.A.Nazeer has issued the verdict on a plea submitted by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi says,"keeping in view the fact that CPI(M) leader, Yousuf Tarigami needs better treatment, he shall be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, from Srinagar for better treatment." https://t.co/geVOYVcMmG — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

The bench also issued notice to the union government and Jammu and Kashmir administration on Yechury’s plea that there was no common order for Tarigami detention. The court asked to reply with in one week and posted the case for further hearing on September 16.