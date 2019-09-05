Vidyut Jammwal swings full gas cylinder like paper bag : Watch Video

Actor Vidyut Jammwal shared a video where he is seen swinging a gas cylinder to and fro as if it as light weight as a paper bag. And that’s not all, he went on to mention that it was a filled cylinder that he was seen exercising with. With a dramatic background score, the video has been breaking the internet.

“Ab yeh karke dekho! …………………For the non-believers, THIS is a FULL CYLINDER. ……………..YOUR body is ready to train, ur mind just doesn’t know it. Stop the excuses #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #kalaripayattu #desiworkout ….JAMWALIONS I love you!!!(sic)” he captioned the post. Check out the video in question, as well as, the reactions to the same inside.