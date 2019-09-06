4 killed, 11 injured in highway explosion

At least four people had lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan. The explosion took place at the Kabul-Logar highway in the Eastern Afghanistan’s Logar province on Thursday.

The explosion was aimed at the convoy of the armed forces of Afghanistan. But the blast has affected the civilians who were travelling on the highway.

No armed personnel was affected by the explosion. Four vehicles of civilian has damaged during the explosion.

Earlier in an another suicide bomb attack in the capital city of Kabul 10 people were killed and 42 others were injured. Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the attack.