5 killed in heavy rain, 1,300 people evacuated

Mumbai has been affected by incessant rains for last few days. The daily life in the financial capital has been affected due to rain as the rail traffic and road traffic has been disrupted.

At least five people had lost their lives in the rain-related incidents in Mumbai. Vijendra Bagde, Jagdish Parmer, Brihan Mumbai Corporation workers died on duty while they were deployed in a waterlogged area. Mohamannad Shakeeb Shaikh, a young man aged 24 died as he fell into a creek. A senior citizen’s body has ben found floating in flood water.

In another accident, four children entered the Mithi river washed away by flood water. The rescue team has rescued three children but another child has been washed away.

Around 1300 people were evacuated in Kurla and around 2300 people stranded due to rain were took to shelter in 8 schools in Mumbai.