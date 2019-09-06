Bigg Boss contestant files complaint against host Kamal Haasan

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 evicted contestant Madhumitha has filed a complaint against host Kamal Haasan, the channel and co-contestants from the house. In her complaint, Madhumita claimed that she was mentally tortured during her stay in Bigg Boss house, which had affected her to the extent that she indulged in self-inflicted injury.

She further added that host Kamal Haasan did not take any step against her situation inside the house. Madhumitha has filed a police complaint in Nazarathpet police station. The Bigg Boss Tamil house is located at Chembarambakkam (outskirts of Chennai), which comes under the jurisdiction of the Nazarathpet police station.

Madhumitha made her entry in the show Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 on June 23. She was evicted forcefully under unusual circumstances on August 17. She was reportedly evicted from the show following her self-inflicted injury.

Madhumitha said that the channel has cleared the payment. But she adds that the footage from the show which she has been demanding has not been given to her and the channel is not shedding any light on that matter.

