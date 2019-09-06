‘Chandrayaan-2’ an attempt by Modi govt to divert attention from economic disaster,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on September 6 mocked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Chandrayaan 2, India’s moon mission, is an attempt to divert attention from the economy.

‘As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from the economic disaster,’ Banerjee said in state Assembly.

India is going to create history as its lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to land on the surface of the moon on Saturday between 1:30am and 2:30am. With this, India will be the first country to reach closest to the moon’s south pole.

The moon lander Vikram has already performed two manoeuvres to make a perfect landing. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the rover Pragyan will roll out from the moon lander between 5:30 am and 6:30 am.