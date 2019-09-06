Chandrayaan 2 : PM Modi to watch historic landing tonight with over 60 children

India is all set to create history as its lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to land on the surface of the moon on Saturday between 1:30am and 2:30am. With this, India will be the first country to reach closest to the moon’s south pole.

Along with over 60 high school children from across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the event at the ISRO centre around midnight. These students had earlier cleared an online space quiz to watch the soft landing of the mission with Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi took to Twitter to say that in a few hours from now, India and the rest of the world will see the exemplary prowess of Indian space scientists.