‘Dorian’ Hurricane: Death toll rises to 30

The number of people died in the Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas has rose to 30. The united nations has informed that over 70,000 people in the country are in immediate need of aid. The hurricane has caused massive devastation in the country. Hundreds of people are still missing.

The Hurricane Dorian is moving northwards off the east coast of the US. It has weakened to a category 1 storm. But the sustained winds of up to 150 km/h are still being reported. In USA heavy rainfall is hitting in the coast of South and North Carolina after the hurricane has left the country.

Thousands of houses are without power in the country. The weather forecasters warn that some areas may have dangerous storms.