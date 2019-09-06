‘I became an SI after passing an exam.’: Social media trollers celebrates ‘Kalamassery incident’

The social media troller’s get energized after the ‘Kalamassery incident’ as the social media is flooded with trolls.

Amruth Rangan, Sub-Inspector in kalamassery has uploaded a audio clip on social media of his telephonic conversation with Zakir Hussain the CPM area committee secretary.

Zakir Hussain accused the SI of misbehaving with a SFI leader. He threatened the officer by saying that “Although I am talking to you for the first time, I have heard several complaints about you from my political colleagues. It will be appropriate for you to keep in mind the politics of Kalamassery and behave accordingly.”

And the officer replied to this “Maybe I am, since I became an SI after passing an exam. You nominate the kind of person you like (in politics). I will not sit and listen to your whims.”

This has aroused the creativity of the netizens. And there is rain of trolls with supporting the both sides.

