IMD predicts heavy rain,schools and colleges to remain shut on tomorrow

Several regions in Maharashtra, especially Nagpur and Vidharba are set to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The District Collector of Nagpur announced that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed on Saturday. According to a tweet by ANI, a holiday has been declared in all schools and colleges in Nagpur in view of heavy rainfall forecast.

The District Information Officer, Nagpur said that as IMD has declared ‘red alert’ of extremely heavy rainfall in Nagpur and Vidarbha region, the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s to Nagpur on September 7 has been postponed.