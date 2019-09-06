Jio Fibre’ launched:Free voice call for life-time, Price, offers,plans, Here are details

Telecom operator ‘Reliance Jio’ has launched its fibre based broadband service ‘Jio Fibre’. The service launched on yesterday.

Earlier in last month, Mukesh Ambani the chairman of Reliance group has announced that the customers will be given lifetime free voice calls from landline and many more service.

The Reliance Jio is targeting 35 million customers within the first year of broadband service.

At present , Jio Fibre will available in only major cities and town of India. But the service will be provided across the country very soon. The list of the cities where now the service is available is the following.

To register to the Jio Fibre service you have to visit the official website https://gigafiber.jio.com. Then has to enter full address and current location and also has to confirm them. Then has to put the personal details. Then agree to the terms and conditions and then will generate OTP and to input the OTP.After successful completion of this the Jio executive will visit your place and will install it.

Jio Fibre Launch offer: The company will provide set-top-box with every broadband connection. Those who buy ‘Jio Forever’ annual plans will get and HD or 4K LED TV and a 4K set-top-box. Installation is done free. A refundable security deposit of Rs.2500 must paid.