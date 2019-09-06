Kashmir is Pakistan’s ‘Jugular Vein’, Says Imran Khan

Kashmir is Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and India’s decision to alter its special status poses challenges to the country’s security and integrity, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday.

Prime Minister Khan in his message on Pakistan’s Defence and Martyrs Day said his government has launched a proactive diplomatic campaign in the world capitals and at the United Nations to apprise the world community about Kashmir after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

Pakistan observes September 6 as the Defence and Martyrs Day to mark the anniversary of the 1965 war with India.

“For Pakistan, Kashmir stands as its jugular vein. Altering its status poses challenges to Pakistan’s security and integrity,” Khan said.

“I have also urged upon the international community to seriously consider the safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal… this is an issue that impacts not just the South Asian region but the whole world,” he said.

The prime minister said the world community will be responsible for the “catastrophic aftermath” if it fails to pay attention to India’s nuclear arsenal. “I have informed the world that Pakistan does not want war, but at the same time, Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to the challenges posed to its security and integrity,” Khan said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories on August 5.