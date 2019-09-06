Man sets bike on fire after being fined by police : Watch Video

Upset over being issued a challan for drunk driving under the new Motor Vehicles Act, a man on Thursday set his motorcycle on fire at Triveni complex in Chirag Delhi, a police official said.

According to police, they received a call about the incident.

When police reached the spot, it was found that a traffic personnel had stopped the motorcycle rider, the official said.

During checking, it was found that Rakesh, a resident of Sarvodaya Enclave, was driving in an inebriated condition, he said.

While his motorcycle was being impounded, Rakesh set ablaze the fuel tank of the vehicle, police said.

A case was registered in the matter and Rakesh was arrested, they added.

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, approved by President Ram Nath Kovind last month, aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations.

Video : News X