Pakistan plans to make triple talaq punishable crime,says Report

Modi government’s decision to bring Triple Talaq Bill to criminalise instant divorce in the Muslim community may have faced criticism from the opposition in India but Pakistan is reportedly mulling the option of criminalising “teen talaq” or “triple talaq”.

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in Pakistan has reportedly recommended that the act of triple talaq or instant divorce should be made into a “punishable crime.”

A Pakistani news portal reported on Thursday that the CII authorities had informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice that the divorce is regarded to have taken place if the husband utters the word ‘talaq’ three times in one breath – even if it’s done as a form of a joke.

The CII’s recommendation came as a response to a question raised by Member of National Assembly (MNA) Bashir Virk.

The report quoted Pakistan’s Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem as saying that such an act of divorcing one’s wife through triple talaq had been punished in the past, as per precedence in Islamic history.