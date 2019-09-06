Pakistan PM Imran Khan seeks report card from ministers

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has started seeking accountability from his Ministers, as his office issued a ‘red letter’ to 27 Ministries over their failure to submit reports.

This is the first time that Ministries have been sent the red letters, which is a kind of final warning to the Ministers to act, reported Geo news.

The letter is also meant to show Khan’s displeasure towards the working of the Ministries.

According to the notification from Khan’s office, the letter was issued on account of critical delay in completion of composite tasks assigned under the Prime Minister’s directives.

The office has now given the deadline of September 9 to submit information on issues like vacancies and postings at every level in the ministries.

The letter called for details on officers who are worthy of promotions, but have not been promoted.